Natarajan tonsures head, offers hair to deity after Australia success

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): India pacer T Natarajan got his head tonsured and shared a picture of himself standing in front of a temple with his hands folded as a sense of respect for the almighty.



Taking to Twitter Natarajan wrote: "Feeling blessed." The pacer was chosen as a net bowler for the Australia series, but the left-armer went on to represent the country in all three formats of the game. In his debut Test at Gabba, he went on to take three wickets, including the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the first innings.

Last week, he had said that being a left-arm pacer works as an advantage for him as currently there are not many bowlers with that angle playing for the senior side.

"The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me," Natarajan had said.

After the Australia tour, Natarajan received a hero's welcome at his native village in Salem. Upon reaching his native village Salem, Natarajan was welcomed with 'dhols' and shehnais. The Indian pacer was surrounded by a huge crowd and he then stepped onto a chariot.

Earlier this month, India had won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. For the first time in 32 years, Australia was defeated at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Former India captain MS Dhoni had also shaved his head after guiding the team to the World Cup triumph back in 2011. (ANI)

