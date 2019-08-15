Nathan Coulter-Nile joins Melbourne Stars for upcoming Big Bash League

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile joined Melbourne Stars for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League tournament.

With this move, Coulter-Nile has ended his association with Perth Scorchers.

"The opportunity to come to Melbourne and the MCG for the summer and to play at the Stars proved to be an exciting one. I feel as though I am at a stage of my career where a move feels right and to have friends like Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis at the Stars, made it the right fit," Coulter-Nile said in a statement.



"The last eight years at the Scorchers have been great and it was a tough decision to leave. I really appreciate the support I've received from the coaches, staff, members, and fans and I'd like to thank all of them," he added.

Coulter-Nile had played in 38 BBL matches for Perth Scorchers, managing to pick up 46 wickets and scoring 285 runs.

Along with the pacer, Clint Hinchliffe and Lance Morris have also joined Melbourne Stars.

"We all know Nathan is an international star. He brings so much with the ball and provides us with depth in our batting. We're very excited to have him on board," Stars List Manager Trent Woodhill said.

"Clint Hinchliffe brings some variation to our spin bowling stocks while Lance Morris is a very promising fast bowler. We can't wait to see what both of these young players bring to the table," he added.

The 2019 BBL season will be starting from December 17 this year. Melbourne Stars will take on Brisbane Heat in their first match on December 20. (ANI)

