Nathan Lyon aims to win fifth Ashes Test match

Dubai [UAE], Sept 9 (ANI): After winning the fourth Ashes Test match, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon said he wants to win the fifth and the last match of the series, to be played at The Oval.

"As a kid growing up, and as soon as I got my Baggy Green, the biggest goal in my career has been to win the Ashes away. We're 2-1 up and I want to go 3-1 up, and when we hold the urn up at The Oval, it's going to be an amazing feeling," ICC quoted Lyon as saying.



Australia registered a 185-run victory over England in the match and retained the Ashes.

Steve Smith has been in a phenomenal form in the ongoing series and after missing the third Ashes Test match due to concussion, Smith made a scintillating return.

Smith scored 211 runs in the first inning and 82 in the second, helping his side win the match.

Lyon called Smith an 'exceptional cricketer' and the 'best cricketer' he has ever played with.

"The way Steve Smith came back after all this talk about him, he's an exceptional cricketer. He's probably the best cricketer I've ever played with, and to be able to play most of my career with him, it's been extremely special and, hopefully, there's a lot of highlights to come," he said.

The fifth Ashes Test match will commence from September 12. (ANI)

