Nathan Lyon registers his 400th scalp in Test cricket

Brisbane [Australia], December 11 (ANI): Australia spinner Nathan Lyon on Saturday finally took his 400th wicket in the longest format of the game.



Lyon achieved the feat in the ongoing first Ashes Test against England here at the Gabba, Brisbane.

The off-spinner went on to dismiss Dawid Malan in the 74th over of the innings to take his 400th wicket in Test cricket.

Lyon went on to take four wickets in the second innings -- Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood to pile on the misery on England batters.

Lyon and Pat Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

Resuming Day 4 at 220/2, England got off to a horrendous start as Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (89), and Ollie Pope (4) were dismissed in quick succession and England was reduced to 234/5 in the 78th over. With the wicket of Root, Lyon registered his 400th wicket in the longest format of the game.

Ben Stokes (14), Jos Buttler (23), and Ollie Robinson (8) also failed to stay at the crease for a long haul and England was reduced to 286/8 in the 98th over.

Soon after, Lyon clean bowled Mark Wood (6) and in the end, England was bundled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 for Australia to go 1-0 up in the series. (ANI)

