Nathan Redmond extends stay at Southampton, signs four-year contract

Southampton [UK], Aug 8 (ANI): Southampton's Nathan Redmond extended his stay with the club until 2023 as he signed a new four-year deal.

Redmond won both the fans' and players' awards in 2018/19.

The England international is elated over his signing and is looking forward to start the season.



"I'm really happy to have signed, and I'm just wanting to get the season up and going now.We've got a great group of players here, who I've been with for the last three years," the club's official website quoted Redmond as saying.

"I see them every single day and it's a pleasure to go out there and perform with them at the weekend and train hard with them every single week. I feel like we can hopefully build something special and to be a part of it for the next four years is good for me," he added.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said it is 'very good' news for the club.

"It is very good news for the club. He's a player who showed in the last season that he is very important for Southampton and I think it's a massive signal for the club, and for us all, that he wants to follow our way. It's a very positive day for us," Hasenhuttl said. (ANI)

