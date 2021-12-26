National Para-Badminton C'ship: Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar register wins

Playing in front of the home crowd, Bhagat beat Chandra Prakash in straight-sets, 21-12, 21-18 in Round of 32 of the men's singles SL3 category.

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (IANS) Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat and bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar registered wins at the ongoing 4th National Para-Badminton Championship, here on Saturday.

On the other hand, Manoj Sarkar beat Gourav Nihal 21-3, 21-7 in a Round of 32 of the men's singles SL3 category.

Meanwhile, another Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Krishna Nagar beat Sudharshan 21-12 21-12 in a 20-minute quarter-final clash in SH6 category.

Over 500 shuttlers are competing in the three-day Para-Badminton tournament in Bhubaneswar.

