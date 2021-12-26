National Para-Badminton C'ship: Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar register wins

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 26th, 2021, 08:41:39hrs
Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (IANS) Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Pramod Bhagat and bronze medallist Manoj Sarkar registered wins at the ongoing 4th National Para-Badminton Championship, here on Saturday.

Playing in front of the home crowd, Bhagat beat Chandra Prakash in straight-sets, 21-12, 21-18 in Round of 32 of the men's singles SL3 category.

On the other hand, Manoj Sarkar beat Gourav Nihal 21-3, 21-7 in a Round of 32 of the men's singles SL3 category.

Meanwhile, another Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Krishna Nagar beat Sudharshan 21-12 21-12 in a 20-minute quarter-final clash in SH6 category.

Over 500 shuttlers are competing in the three-day Para-Badminton tournament in Bhubaneswar.

--IANS

avn/bsk

