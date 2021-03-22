National rally championship to start on April 23 in Chennai

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) The first round of the Indian National Rally Championship will be held on April 23 and 25 in Chennai. The championship, which also doubles as one of three Asian rounds of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship, will consist of six rounds with the final round planned in Nagaland from November 12 to 14.

The second round will be held in Bengaluru (May 28-20), followed by Coimbatore (July 17-18), Delhi-NCR (August 27-28) and Hampi (October 1-3). This year's championship will see the SUV class added into the mix.

"We could not go all guns out last year due to reasons known to all. The pandemic had tied our hands and it was very difficult for us to organise a full season but still we did what we could do best and completed three rounds. But we are back on the track again and will have six rounds again this year," Vamsi Merla, director of Champions Yacht Club and promoter of INRC said.

"When we came into motorsports, it was always our mission to take the sports to all the parts of the country and make it more inclusive and that is the reason we have given a chance to three new clubs. We are anticipating a great year ahead and hope that it exceeds all our expectations," he added.

INRC 2021 Calendar:

Round 1 - Chennai: Madras Motor Sports Club - April 23-25

Round 2 - Bengaluru: Karnataka Motor Sports Club -May 28-30

Round 3 - Coimbatore: Coimbatore Auto Sports Club - July 17-18

Round 4 - Delhi: Subject to FMSCI inspection and confirmation of organizer by the FMSCI - August 27-28

Round 5 - Hampi: Motorsports Academy of Vijayanagar - October 1-3

Round 6 - Nagaland: Subject to FMSCI inspection and confirmation of organizer by the FMSCI - November 12-14

--IANS

