National Sports Awards: MYAS extends last date of submission of application to June 28

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday decided to extend the last date of submission of application till June 28 for the upcoming National Sports Awards 2021.



Earlier, the last date for submitting applications was June 21, but now it has been extended.

"Last date for receipt of nominations has been extended from 21st June, 2021 to 28th June, 2021 (Monday). The nominations/applications from the eligible sportspersons/ coaches/ entities/ universities are invited for the award and are to be e-mailed," the Ministry said in an official statement.

"Indian Olympics Associations/ Sports Authority of India/ recognized National Sports Federations/ Sports Promotion Boards/ State and UTs Governments etc. are also intimated accordingly. Nominations received after 28th June, 2021 will not be considered," it added.

Earlier, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had invited applications for Sports Awards viz. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awards, Arjuna Award, Dronahcyara Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar (RKPP) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad(MAKA) Trophy for the year 2021 on May 19 and 20.

Manika Batra, Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal and Mariyappan Phangavelu were awarded the Khel Ratna Award last year and it was the first time that five athletes received the honour in the same year. (ANI)

