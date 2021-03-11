National Sub Junior hockey: Punjab maul Puducherry 15-1

Sukhveer scored goals in the 3rd, 11th, 29th, 32nd, 32nd, 48th, and 60th minutes. Daljeet Kaur (46th, 50th, 56th) hit three goals while Gurjeet Kaur (2nd, 9th), Jaisikdeep Kaur (25th, 36th) scored two goals each while Muskanpreet Kaur (55th) scored one goal. Le Puducherry captain D Keerthiga (54th) scored the consolation goal from a penalty stroke.

Simdega (Jharkhand), March 11 (IANS) Captain Sukhveer Kaur slammed in seven goals to help Punjab thrash Le Puducherry Hockey 15-1 in a Pool F match of the 11th Sub Junior Women National Hockey Championship here on Thursday.

Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh also registered wins on the second day of championship.

In Pool E, Uttar Pradesh registered a comprehensive 8-0 win against Manipur. Uttar Pradesh raced to a two-goal lead in the first quarter through goals from Vandana Patel (4th, 53rd, 59th) and Suneeta Kumari (13th). Pushpanjali Sonkar (21st, 32nd) and Purnima Yadav (22nd) further extended Uttar Pradesh Hockey's lead. Khushi Rathor (41st) and Vandana scored Uttar Pradesh Hockey's sixth and seventh goals before the latter completed her hat-trick in the closing stages of the match.

Delhi Hockey began proceedings on day two by registering their second consecutive win by beating Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3-1 in the Pool G encounter. Subham (12th minute, 52nd) scored two goals while skipper Pooja (39th) converted a penalty corner in the third quarter. Bobbili Jhansi (53rd) bagged the consolation goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

In Pool H, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Vairavi (28th) gave the Tamil Nadu a lead just before half-time. Karnataka equalised through HA Tushara (39th), who had scored a hat-trick on Day One. In Pool D, Chandigarh beat Kerala 1-0 in the third match of the day. Tamanna (14th) scored the winner for Chandigarh.

--IANS

qma/