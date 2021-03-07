National Tent Pegging: Haryana Police, Indian Navy win titles

Greater Noida, March 7 (IANS) Haryana Police won the Indian File competition while Indian Navy clinched the Paired Tent Pegging event at the National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship here on Sunday.
Results:
Indian File:
Gold: Haryana Police (Normal Singh, Satya Narain, Jasvir Singh and Joginder); Score: 38.5
Silver: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Jaswinder Singh, Jitendra Singh, Naveen Kumar, Amit Chhetri); Score: 35.5
Bronze: Haryana Police (Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Harikesh Singh, Ranvir Singh); Score: 35
Paired Tent Pegging:
Gold: Indian Navy (Ankit Kumar and Shivam); Score: 12
Silver: Western Command (Surendra and Gautam Atta); Score: 8
Bronze: Punjab Police (Talwinder and Youngbir Singh); Score 8
