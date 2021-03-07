  1. Sify.com
National Tent Pegging: Haryana Police, Indian Navy win titles

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Mar 7th, 2021, 23:03:22hrs
Greater Noida, March 7 (IANS) Haryana Police won the Indian File competition while Indian Navy clinched the Paired Tent Pegging event at the National Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship here on Sunday.

Results:

Indian File:

Gold: Haryana Police (Normal Singh, Satya Narain, Jasvir Singh and Joginder); Score: 38.5

Silver: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (Jaswinder Singh, Jitendra Singh, Naveen Kumar, Amit Chhetri); Score: 35.5

Bronze: Haryana Police (Suresh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Harikesh Singh, Ranvir Singh); Score: 35

Paired Tent Pegging:

Gold: Indian Navy (Ankit Kumar and Shivam); Score: 12

Silver: Western Command (Surendra and Gautam Atta); Score: 8

Bronze: Punjab Police (Talwinder and Youngbir Singh); Score 8

--IANS

qma/sdr/

