Nauman, Fawad star as Pakistan thrash Proteas in 1st Test

Nauman bagged a five-for while Yasir Shah also chipped in with four wickets as Pakistan first bundled out South Africa for just 245 in their second innings on Day Four and then chased down the 88-run target with ease to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Karachi, Jan 29 (IANS) Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali came out with a brilliant performance on debut to help Pakistan register a thumping seven-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at the National Stadium here on Friday.

The hosts lost the wickets of openers Imran Butt (12), Abid Ali (10) and skipper Babar Azam (31) before Azhar Ali (31 not out) and Fawad Alam (4 not out) made sure the hosts didn't suffer any hiccups during their chase.

Resuming the day at 187/4, South Africa could add just 58 runs before their innings ended before Lunch. Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen were the top-scorers for the hosts with 74 and 64 respectively. However, none of the other South Africa batsmen could stand long at the crease.

In the first innings, the visitors were bundled out for 220 before Pakistan replied with 378, gaining a healthy 158-run lead. Left-handed batsman Fawad had scored a brilliant 109 while Faheem Ashraf and Babar also made useful contributions of 64 and 51 respectively.

Nauman finished with a match-haul of 7/73 while Yasir bagged a total of seven wickets conceding 133 runs during the course of the match.

The two teams will next face each other in the second and final Test beginning February 4 in Rawalpindi.

Brief scores: South Africa 220 and 245 (Aiden Markram 74, Rassie van der Dussen 64; Nauman Ali 5/35) vs Pakistan 378 and 90/3 (Azhar Ali 31 not out, Babar Azam 30; Anrich Nortje 2/45)

