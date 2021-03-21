Naval Tata hockey academy mauls Mumbai schools 19-0

Bhubaneswar, March 21 (IANS) HAR Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (NTHHPC) registered comfortable wins on day five of the 1st Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship here on Sunday.

In Pool A, NTHHPC mauled Mumbai Schools Sports Association 19-0. Neha Lakra led the charge for her team, scoring seven goals (22nd, 25th, 27th, 29th, 40th, 45th, 51st) while captain Jyoti Chhatri (18th, 28th), Dipimonika Toppo (2nd, 5th), Nikita Toppo (12th, 41st), Kamla Singh (47th, 57th), Mary Kandulana (36th), Sunita Xaxa (42nd), Mamata Kindo (48th) and Neha Toppo (50th) also scored for the winners.