Navas trains with Real Madrid amid departure reports

The Costa Rican goalkeeper has been recently linked with a move out of Madrid to France's Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Efe news reported.

Everything indicated that it would be his last training session for the Spanish club and that the international goalie would be included in the roster that is to travel to face off against Villarreal on Sunday.

When an offer came to him from PSG, Navas reportedly expressed his wish to leave Madrid after five years, as he became the second-choice goalkeeper following the signing of Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois last year.

Meanwhile, a number of injured players at Madrid, including Marco Asensio, Isco Alarcon, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo, continued their respective recovery process. Belgium star Eden Hazard practiced alone on the sidelines, which means he is not fit yet to make his competitive debut with the team. After two games, Madrid is in third place in La Liga with four points, having bagged one win and a draw, while Villarreal is in 13th place with a single point. La Liga encounters will be interrupted after the third matchday due to an international break and will resume on September 13.