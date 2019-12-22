Navdeep Saini makes ODI debut; fans throng Barabati Stadium

Cuttack: A large number of fans rushed to the Barabati Stadium on Sunday to watch the series-decider between India and West Indies.



The three-match ODI series is levelled at 1-1. West Indies won the first ODI by eight wickets while in the second ODI, the hosts secured a 107-run victory.



"It is a crucial match as it is a series-decider, that is why people do not want to miss this. I am very excited and want to see Virat's (Kohli) century today," a spectator told ANI.



India have won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Navdeep Saini making his ODI debut.

Meanwhile, cricket fans on Twitter tweeted in support of their respective cricketing icons.

After India won the toss and opted to bowl in the series decider, #INDvsWI trended with 2,728 tweets. Fans posted pictures of India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others. A fan of batsman Rohit Sharma wrote: "All the best @ImRo45 and Team India for today's match...#INDvsWI #RohitSharma." One fan was amused after India won the toss. "Finally, Virat Kohli wins toss," he wrote. Another fan posted: "Expecting this one to be a close contest!! Shardul looks in good shape!! West Indies must aim for 300 plus as dew factor will certainly help India during the chase!!" A Twitter user posted a meme of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with a caption: After Virat's wicket, Iyer & Pant to Pressure: Oh God, it is coming towards me." One fan congratulated Navdeep Saini for making his One-Day International debut in the Cuttack match. West Indies playing XI: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Piere, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell. India playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.