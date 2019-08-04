Navdeep Saini shows he belongs to the big stage

It was a day that belonged to Indian bowlers at Lauderhill in the first T20I against West Indies. The Indians reduced the Windies to 95 and then chased the target in the 18th over, Yes, the four-wicket win was not impressive as the batsmen struggled to get to the 96-run target but Saturday was a day, when the famed Indian batting line-up was destined to play second fiddle.

All this, due to a dream international debut by Navdeep Saini, a 26-year-old Delhi player, who finished with figures of 3 for 17. What Navdeep also did with his performance is to show that he definitely belongs to this stage. Apart from getting rid of Windies top-order batsmen like Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard, he capped off his spell with a wicket-maiden in the 20th over - that of Pollard.

Captain Virat Kohli was definitely impressed. "He has come a long way since he started playing in first-class cricket. Had a great season in the IPL with us last year as well. He's just a raw talent. Raw pace and he's someone who can really build a name for himself. There are hardly any bowlers around who can bowl 150 clicks and he's one of them. He's fit, he's hungry as well. It's a really good start for him and hopefully he builds on from here." Saini's intelligence as a bowler was also at display at Lauderhill. After Pooran lined up his second ball and belted it for a mighty six, the lanky pacer immediately pulled his length back and cranked up his pace upto 139kph to bounce out the left-hander. The next ball was different to a new batsman in Shimron Hetmyer - a short delivery, but outside off-stump, and Hetmyer could only drag it back onto his off stump. Saini must be happy, his captain was also impressed, but one man who should be over the moon is former India batsman Gautam Gambhir. It was this highly-successful opener who had arranged for a pair of spikes and had got Saini to be a regular at the Delhi nets. This is how Saini entered Delhi cricket. Also, to get him into the team, Gambhir had a number of backroom fights as well as frosty relations with the DDCA selectors. But, it was the then-Delhi captain Gambhir, who had his way, and Saini broke into the Delhi squad during the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season. Now, six years later, Gambhir would surely be relieved that his trust on Navdeep has resulted in a man-of-the-match performance.