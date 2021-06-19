Need more Test exposure to avoid collapses: Smriti Mandhana

India, which had got off to a strong start with a 167-run stand between Shafali Verma (96) and Smriti Mandhana (78), lost track late on the second day on Thursday as they lost five wickets for 16 runs to finish the day at 187 for five. The team finally folded up for 231 in the first innings and England enforced the follow-on.

Bristol, June 19 (IANS) India batter Smriti Mandhana, who had slammed a patient 78 in the first innings against the England women's team in the one-off Test here, said her players need more Test exposure to forge a better understanding among themselves in the closing stages of every session.

"We can consider for sure that we aren't used to batting beyond 50 overs that much. But I wouldn't say I got out because of lack of experience in Test matches because I threw my wicket away in the last session of yesterday (Thursday)," Smriti told ESPNcricinfo at the end of the third day's play on Friday, when India were 83/1 in the second innings with Shafali Verma batting on 55.

"But, definitely, I think a slight pressure of ending the day being not out, that might play a bit of a part (in the loss of wickets in a heap) and that will come with experience. The more we play Test matches, the more we'll get used to the conditions -- one over before lunch or one over before the day's end and all those sessions, so we can be more mature about (approaching them) and not take pressure," said Smriti.

On young Shafali's showing in the Test -- she scored 96 in the first innings and is unbeaten on 55 in the second -- Smriti said, "It's quite impressive to watch her bat from the other end. I think we both are very similar (in our approach) to keep things simple, so we don't really discuss much about batting in the middle.

"The way she changed her game and the kind of maturity she showed at this stage of her career, it's very positive for Indian cricket going forward. Her shots, in T20Is I've always watched them from the other end. It's amazing what she does. I hope she keeps going the way she is."

