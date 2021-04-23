Need to make minor adjustments before Olympics: Vinesh

"I'm on the right track but need to make minor adjustments in training to be fully fit when the main event takes place in July," said the 26-year-old wrestler.

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) India's top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat is satisfied with her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics which start on July 23.

Since January, Vinesh has participated in three international competitions. She noted that recovery is an issue that needs to be tackled.

"After weight-loss, the body and mind doesn't function properly. It is important for me to learn how to tackle this issue in the coming days," she said.

Vinesh was expecting good competition in the Asian Wrestling Championships that concluded recently in Almaty. However, top wrestling nations like China, Japan and Korea withdrew due to suspected Covid-19 cases in their respective teams.

"I think I'm on the right track for a good performance in Tokyo. Every competition is different and all competitors have a different set of play. So it's important for me to work accordingly," she added.

Vinesh said she will be travelling to Europe next week for training. "As of now, there is no restriction on visitors from India. I will be going to Bulgaria and Poland. But if there is any travel restriction we will tackle it," she said.

The international wrestler from Haryana is keeping herself focussed on training, and matters such as postponement of Tokyo Olympics due to surge in Covid-19 cases for the second time, is not on her mind.

"The Tokyo Olympics will not be the end of wrestling for me. I will continue to train and compete as long as I can," she added.

--IANS

nns/kh