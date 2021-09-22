Neeraj gets puppy named 'Tokyo' as a gift from Bindra

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met with Abhinav Bindra and his family in Chandigarh. The javelin star got a puppy named 'Tokyo' as a gift from the Beijing Olympics champion shooter.

"Started my time off by spending a wonderful afternoon with @abhinav_bindra sir and his family. Was able to introduce my medal to its elder sibling from Beijing and also enjoyed the warm hospitality of the Bindra family.