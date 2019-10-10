Netflix's jibe at Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy's Twitter spat will leave you in splits!

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Netflix UK and Ireland's official handle had the best response to the ongoing Twitter spat between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy - wives of former England footballers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.

"We are going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we," Netflix US and Ireland tweeted.

Coleen took to Twitter on Wednesday to explain how she found that Rebekah was revealing her secrets to media and she also stated that she blocked everyone from her Instagram account, except one, and planted fake stories to see if they made it to the media."This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it," Coleen tweeted.However, in response to these allegations, Rebekah expressed her dissent over the public accusation."Can't believe I'm even having to write this. I'm pregnant & on holiday & am at a loss to why she would do this. I'm now having to take legal advice as I can't deal with this stress myself when I'm this pregnant," Rebekah tweeted.Netizens wasted no time and deemed Coleen Rooney as the best 'investigative journalist'."Coleen Rooney is Britain's finest investigative journalist, I will be making no further comment at this time," a Twitter user wrote.One Twitter user posted a meme involving the famous scene from Hollywood flick 'Split' and wrote: "Coleen Rooney: It was Rebekah Vardy, Rebekah Vardy: That wasn't me," as the caption."Come here Jamie... we just want a quick word with you." #RebekahVardy #ColeenRooney," another user commented.One user expressed disappointment with the conclusion of the uber-popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' and said the makers should have consulted Coleen Rooney."Game Of Thrones should've consulted Coleen Rooney cos she knows how to 'f*****g end a story," a Twitter user said.In the latest, Rebekah Vardy has indicated towards taking legal advice over the matter. (ANI)