Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announces retirement

Sharjah [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announced on Friday that he has played his final international cricket match.



Ten Doeschate played his last match when the Netherlands locked horns with Namibia on Wednesday in the T20 World Cup.

Born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, the legendary Dutch international played his first international match in 2006.

"It's been a tough tour to finish on but it's been a pleasure to be a part of the efforts again. It has always been a privilege to represent The Netherlands," Doeschate said in a statement as per Cricket Netherlands (KNCB)

"The professionalism and dedication that this team and support staff have shown has been inspirational. I'm grateful to the players, coaches and everyone involved with the KNCB for allowing me to have enjoyed some of the spectacular highs of international cricket," he added.

Ten Doeschate made his debut in Amstelveen on July 4, 2006 against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. After that, he played in 33 ODI and 24 T20I matches for the Netherlands.

"Sometimes words don't mean enough when summing up someone's career. It has been an honor for me as a coach to have him. His skill, knowledge of the game and calmness under pressure was outstanding," said Netherlands head coach Ryan Campbell.

"Finally, he represented cricket hope to the Dutch, he gave us a belief that we could compete against anyone. He will be sorely missed as a player but hopefully not lossed to Dutch cricket entirely," he added.

Most notable in Doeschate's international career are the 119 runs against England and 106 against Ireland in 2011, at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 259* runs against Canada in the ICC Intercontinental Cup in 2006. (ANI)

