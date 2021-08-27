Netherlands' Frederique becomes first pacer to take 7 wkts in T20 match

Cartagena (Spain), Aug 27 (IANS) The Netherlands' pacer Frederique Overdijk became the first pacer ever to take seven wickets in a T20I match.

On Thursday, Frederique bagged seven wickets in her four overs and conceded just three runs to restrict France to 33 runs in 17.5 overs in the women's T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers at the La Manga Club Ground in Cartagena, Spain.