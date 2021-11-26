Netherlands tour of South Africa is 'highly unlikely'

Gauteng [South Africa], November 26 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) on Friday confirmed that it is highly unlikely that the visiting team will be able to fly out of South Africa over the weekend.



The KNCB is reviewing all of its options while prioritizing the physical and mental well-being of its players.

A decision on the continuation of the series will follow in the next 24 to 48 hours, while all flight options are being considered.

"No other comment will be offered until a definite resolution has been reached," stated CSA in a release.

This announcement comes after media reports said that a new COVID-19 variant of "serious concern" has been detected in South Africa.

Earlier, the South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain had been found in South Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting Friday to discuss the potentially rapidly spreading COVID strain found in South Africa and Botswana. (ANI)

