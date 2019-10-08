NEUFC game will help us prepare for Bangladesh match: Stimac

"I feel it will be a competitive game. It's a chance for my players to prove themselves and to earn a place in the team. It'll be nice to try as many players as possible. I expect them to do the best to their abilities," Stimac stated.<br> <br>The Blue Tigers are currently in a preparatory camp in Guwahati for the forthcoming match against Bangladesh.<br> <br>Northeast United FC coach Robert Jarni was a former teammate of Stimac who was part of the Croatian team who went on to finish third in FIFA World Cup France 1998.<br> <br>"It'll be a great pleasure for both us. He was a fantastic player and a great coach as well. I wish him all the best for a successful career with Northeast United FC," Stimac commented.<br> <br>"Back home, we face each other every day as we stay only 200 meters away. I see him while going to the market, the bank every time. But, I have never faced him as the opponent coach, it'll be an interesting battle for us surely," Stimac smiled.<br> <br>The Croatian coach had summoned 29 players for the preparatory camp initially, but Jerry Lalrinzuala wasn't able to join the camp owing to some fitness issues.

