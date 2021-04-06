New documentary to reveal inside story of Brisbane Heat's WBBL titles

Brisbane [Australia], April 6 (ANI): A new documentary revealing the inside story of the Brisbane Heat's Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) titles will be premiering this Wednesday, April 7.





The Heat Repeat, produced by cricket.com.au will be taking the fans into the inner sanctum of the Heat's back-to-back titles and details how a fragmented squad came together to be the league's dominant force.



The two-part documentary reveals the tense moments that ignited the Heat's remarkable run to dethroning the Sydney Sixers in rebel WBBL|04, before making the transition from underdogs to a dominant force in rebel WBBL|05.



Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager Fan Engagement, said: "The Heat Repeat is another powerful example of cricket.com.au's ability to tell our game's most confronting and engaging stories in detail."



"What began as a short video task over a year ago quickly morphed into a significant long-term project, as it became apparent that this story contained several layers, fascinating personalities, and flashpoints throughout. We'd like to thank the Brisbane Heat for providing such unfiltered access to their players in the making of this documentary and the players themselves for their time and candid discussions.



"I'd also like to congratulate the cricket.com.au team on another masterful project and thank Foxtel for sharing The Heat Repeat's premiere this Wednesday night," he added. (ANI)

