New India will not pressurise its athletes to win medals: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said New India will never pressurise its athletes to win medals, rather everyone should just focus on giving their 100 per cent.



PM Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Indian contingent headed for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, beginning August 24. In an effort to boost the confidence of the para-athletes, he wished them luck and asked them to go ahead and express themselves at the showpiece event.

"COVID-19 may have increased your hardships but you people have never given up, this is real sportsmanship. Your victory, your medal is very important but New India will not pressurise our athletes to win the medal, you just need to give your 100 per cent," said PM Modi during the interaction.

While talking to para-badminton player Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar, Modi said: "You will turn 50 in the next 2 years. You've worked hard on your fitness. I think you will be giving a present to your brother, this Raksha Bandhan."

As many as 54 para-athletes from across nine sports disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation in the upcoming Paralympics. This is India's biggest-ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju were also present during the interaction.

"Your encouragement will motivate the youth to take up sports and do well in it," Anurag Thakur told PM Modi during the session.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games is scheduled to be held between August 24 and September 5. India will start its campaign on August 27 with men's and women's archery events. (ANI)