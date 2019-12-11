New route introduced for the sixth edition of TSK25K

Kolkata, Dec 11 (IANS) A new route was introduced for the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K and 10K runs on Wednesday.

One of the most important aspects of the route-is that, it is a single way route. This will drastically help reduce traffic congestion and will not disturb the citizens. The elite athletes will also get a clear, clean route, a statement said.

The course for the only 25km World Athletics silver label race runs through iconic landmarks of the city including -- Park street, Birla Mandir, Eden Gardens, Victoria Memorial, Sardar Sarovar Stadium among others.

Procam International, promoters of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, also outlined arrangements that are in place for Sunday including medical facilities, new route and other facilities for the benefit of the participants. dm/kk