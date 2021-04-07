New South Wales to host Marsh ODI Cup final

Melbourne [Australia], April 7 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Wednesday confirmed the venues for the 2020-21 Marsh One-Day Cup and Marsh Sheffield Shield Finals.





New South Wales will host the Marsh One-Day Cup Final at Bankstown Oval on Sunday, April 11 after securing the first position in the competition standings with an eight-wicket victory over Queensland last week.



The Blues will face either Queensland, Western Australia, or Tasmania in the decider, pending the results of their matches on April 8.



The Marsh Sheffield Shield Final will be contested between Queensland and New South Wales at Allan Border Field from Thursday, April 15 to April 19.



The two sides played out a draw in their most recent home and away fixture at North Dalton Park in Wollongong, consolidating their positions atop the standings.



The entry of fans is free for the Sheffield Shield final. (ANI)

