New Zealand all-rounder Anna Peterson retires from international cricket

Auckland [New Zealand], October 5 (ANI): New Zealand women's all-rounder Anna Peterson has retired from international cricket after nearly 10 years in the White Ferns environment.



Peterson plans to continue representing the Auckland Hearts in domestic cricket while also working at North Harbour Rugby as the Rugby Manager for Women and Girls.

After making her ODI debut in 2012 against England in Lincoln, Peterson represented the White Ferns on 64 occasions, evenly split between ODI and T20I cricket.

She now leaves the international game with a reputation as a powerful ball striker and a canny off-spinner with wicket-taking ability.

"I've loved every minute of playing for the WHITE FERNS and representing New Zealand. A massive thanks has to go to my family, friends, coaches, teammates and all those who helped me throughout my international career," said Peterson in an official release.

"The White Ferns have a special team culture and I've been privileged to make some lifelong connections in the team while I've also enjoyed meeting and competing against players from across the globe," she added.

While her international career is over, Peterson isn't completely lost to cricket. "I still feel I have plenty to offer at the domestic level and I'm looking forward to suiting up for the Auckland Hearts again this season."

"As an experienced member of the Hearts, I'm enjoying giving back to the younger players and watching them embark on their own cricketing journeys," she added.

When recounting Peterson's career highlights, it's hard to go past her T20 bowling performance in 2017 against Australia in Geelong. Peterson took the first T20 international hat-trick by a New Zealand women's bowler with the first three balls of her spell, swinging the match in the White Ferns' favour.

She finished with figures of 3/2 and the Player of the Match award in a famous New Zealand victory. (ANI)

