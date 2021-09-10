New Zealand beat Bangladesh for consolation win

Dhaka, Sep 10 (IANS) New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20 International by 27 runs for a consolation win but host Bangladesh won the series 3-2.

New Zealand scored 161/5 in 20 overs with captain Tom Latham scoring 50 and opener Finn Allen making 41.

The 58-run opening stand between Rachin Ravindra (17) and Allen laid the foundation for a competitive New Zealand total.