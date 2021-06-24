  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. New Zealand beat India to win World Test Championship

New Zealand beat India to win World Test Championship

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 24th, 2021, 09:01:11hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
>Southampton, June 23 (IANS) New Zealand on Wednesday became the first World Test Championship winners after they defeated India by eight wickets in a low-scoring and close final here.

--IANS

qma/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features