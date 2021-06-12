New Zealand gain 85-run lead against England (Tea)

Birmingham, June 12 (IANS) New Zealand took a crucial 85-run first-innings lead and then gained further control over England as they dismissed two of their batsmen cheaply in their second innings on the third day of the second and final Test here on Saturday.

At tea, England were 18 for two wickets in six overs. Pacer Matt Henry removed both openers, Rory Burns (0) and Dominic Sibley (8) with the total being 17.