New Zealand gain 85-run lead against England (Tea)

Birmingham, June 12 (IANS) New Zealand took a crucial 85-run first-innings lead and then gained further control over England as they dismissed two of their batsmen cheaply in their second innings on the third day of the second and final Test here on Saturday.
At tea, England were 18 for two wickets in six overs. Pacer Matt Henry removed both openers, Rory Burns (0) and Dominic Sibley (8) with the total being 17.
Earlier, while Will Young (82), Devon Conway (80) and Ross Taylor (80) were the main contributors for New Zealand, their lower order batsmen did not contribute much. But the last seven New Zealand batsmen, barring wicket-keeper Tom Blundell (34), did not add much to the first innings' total.
For England, fast bowler Stuart Broad bagged four wickets while Mark Wood and Olly Stone captured two each.
Brief scores:
England: 303 and 18/2; New Zealand: 388 all out (Will Young 82, Devon Conway 80, Ross Taylor 80, Stuart Broad 4/48)
