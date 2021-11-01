New Zealand has virtually ensured that India doesn't make it to semis: Sehwag

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Former India batter Virender Sehwag has said that New Zealand has virtually ensured that the Virat Kohli-led side does not reach the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



Sehwag's comment came after India suffered an eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing tournament on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Very disappointing from India. NZ was amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection & like a few times in the past, New Zealand has virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ," tweeted Sehwag.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh asked the fans to not be too harsh on Team India as it is the players who are the most hurt after suffering losses.

"Let's not be harsh on our players. yes, we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results. but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. they were fantastic in all departments," tweeted Harbhajan.

Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets on Sunday in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India was just restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. No batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul, and what followed was a lacklustre performance.

Kohli and boys will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

