New Zealand recall Ebrahim, Newton for T20Is against England

Auckland, Feb 14 (IANS) Kate Ebrahim and Thamsyn Newton have been recalled to New Zealand women's T20I side on the back of strong Super Smash form for the upcoming series against England, beginning March 3.

Meanwhile, Suzie Bates wasn't considered for selection due to a shoulder injury.

Ebrahim last played against Australia in 2018, while Newton's last T20I was against Pakistan in 2017.