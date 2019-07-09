New Zealand record lowest Powerplay 1 score of 2019 World Cup

The pressure of a World Cup semi-final was clearly seen at Old Trafford when New Zealand came out to bat after captain Kane Williamson won the toss against India.

It was a good toss to win but the Kiwi batsmen failed to take any advantage of the first Powerplay and managed to score just 27 runs for the loss of Martin Guptill.

This is the lowest total in PP 1 at the 2019 World Cup, eclipsing the previous lowest of 28 scored by India during their loss to England in the league stages.

The first two overs of the New Zealand were maidens. In the fourth over, with just two runs on the board, the Kiwis lost the wicket of Guptill. The opener was caught brilliantly by Virat Kohli off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling for 1.

At the halfway stage, the Kiwis were 7 for 1 with Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson at the crease. The first boundary came in the 9th over when a slightly fuller delivery from Bumrah was drilled through covers by Nicholls. Kane Williamson also got a much-needed boundary to his name in the ninth over. Kiwi fans would feel happy that their team has lost just one wicket. As the innings progresses, it will only a plus for the Kiwis to have wickets in hand so that there can be an acceleration during the end overs.