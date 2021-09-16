New Zealand's Blundell ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who was initially due to join the side for the T20I series, will now assemble with the ODI squad. He will be available for selection for the second match once he has completed mandatory isolation.

Lahore, Sep 16 (IANS) New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to a left-quad strain.

Blundell sustained the injury in the fourth T20I against Bangladesh. His injury needs a concentrated period of rehabilitation.

New Zealand coach Glenn Pocknall said the injury comes as a blow ahead of the ODI series.

"Obviously everyone is gutted for Tom, he's a quality player with a diverse skill-set.

"He'll remain with the squad and we're hopeful he'll be available again for the T20I series."

Pocknall said after consultation with regular Black Caps coach, Gary Stead, it was agreed Mitchell was best suited as a replacement.

"We're fortunate to have someone of Daryl's quality to join us early for the ODIs," he said.

"He's shown last summer what a destructive batsman he is, while also offering another useful bowling option," added Pocknall.

"With Tom out, we do lose our first choice back-up wicket-keeping option."

New Zealand start their ODI series against Pakistan on Friday.

