Neymar braves fan abuse to net injury-time winner for PSG

On Saturday night, Neymar scored during injury time to script a dramatic end to the game where he was chided by the fans for his wish to move back to FC Barcelona -- the move eventually not transpiring.

On the reaction he received from the home fans, Neymar was quoted as saying by ESPNFC: "I have no message for the supporters. I knew this would probably be tough.

"If they want to yell at me, they are free to. They should not focus on me, though. The most important thing is the team. From now on, I will be playing every home match as if it is away.

"From the moment the transfer window closed, I have been focused on PSG. I had a lot of serious injuries and I missed out on lots of games. However, whenever I am on the pitch, I have responded." When asked why he wanted to leave the club, he said: "For personal reasons. It was nothing against PSG. When you do not feel good in a job, you look to change. "It was a personal reason, I had my reason, and I wanted to leave. I did my best, but unfortunately they did not. I will not go into details about it. This is the last time I will talk about it. He then added with a laugh: "They booed me the whole game and then were forced to celebrate my goal."