Neymar lacks respect for Paris Saint-Germain, club supporters: Emmanuel Petit

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been accused by former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit, of having scant respect for his current club Paris Saint-Germain as well as the fans.



Petit went to the extent of describing Neymar as a player who was extremely selfish, and wanted to play only as per his own needs and requirements.



“This guy plays for him, and only for him. Put yourself in the place of the boys in the place of the PSG dressing room, who live for months with the whims of this guy who sh*ts on the club and their supporters; he has no respect,” the former Monaco midfielder told RMC Sport as quoted by Goal.com.





Petit cited the example of legendary Real Madrid superstar Zinedine Zidane, to elaborate on this viewpoint.



“When I played with [Zinedine] Zidane or [Youri] Djorkaeff, I knew they were able to decide a game on their own, so we accepted their defensive neglect,” the former footballer stated.



“We accepted it and did our job because we knew they could win with a flash of genius.This is not the case, at all, with Neymar,” added Petit.



The Brazilian was linked with a move back to FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window, which did not materialize despite efforts from the Spanish giants. Barcelona attempted to re-sign their former player just two years after being sold to the French club for a world record 222 million euros.



The controversial attacker made his desire to rejoin the Spanish giants amply clear, but PSG were in no mood to relent due to a financial disagreement.