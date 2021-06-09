Neymar, Paqueta extend Brazil's winning run in WC qualifiers

Neymar gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute when he took a touch to control a Gabriel Jesus cross before rifling a shot into the bottom left corner on Tuesday.

Asuncion (Paraguay), June 9 (IANS) Neymar scored one goal and set up another as Brazil continued their perfect start to the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Paraguay here.

Lucas Paqueta, who replaced Manchester United midfielder Fred at halftime, put the result beyond doubt in the 93rd minute by latching onto Neymar's through ball with a first-time effort that rebounded in off the post.

Brazil now have six wins from as many matches and hold a six-point lead over second-placed Argentina in the 10-team South American group. Paraguay fell to sixth, 11 points off the pace.

In other South American qualifiers on Tuesday, Bolivia held Chile to a 1-1 draw in Santiago, Colombia and Argentina drew 2-2 in Barranquilla, Peru beat Ecuador 2-1 in Quito while Venezuela and Uruguay played out a goalless draw in Caracas.

