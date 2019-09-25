Neymar questioned by police over Rennais fan attack

Neymar gave the statement on Tuesday.

The Bobigny district attorney office led the investigation into the incident which reportedly took place after the French Cup final, as the Brazilian was on his way, alongside his teammates, to collect their silver medals on April 27.

Neymar, then, stopped for a moment and hit a fan in the face who was allegedly insulting the Brazilian international. The incident was captured by TV cameras, reports Efe news.

In late August, the 29-year-old fan, by the name Nelson gave his statement to police officials. In the wake of the incident, Neymar was handed a three-match ban.

The fan filed a complaint against the former Barcelona player in August.