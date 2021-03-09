Neymar to miss clash against Barcelona, confirm PSG

Paris [France], March 9 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday confirmed that Neymar will not be available for the club's upcoming match against Barcelona.



Neymar had picked up an injury during the club's Coupe de France clash with Caen on February 11. The player failed to recover on time for the Champions League second-leg match against Barcelona, slated to take place on Thursday.

PSG, in a statement, said Neymar has returned to partial training and a new assessment will be made in the coming day.

"Neymar Jr returned to partial training with the squad last week and will continue to work back to fitness individually. A new assessment will be made in the coming days," the club said.

At the time Neymar had sustained the injury, PSG had said that the player will be out for around four weeks.

"Neymar Jr suffered a lesion to the left adductor on Wednesday evening. After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he'll be out for around 4 weeks depending on the evolution of the injury," the club had said.

PSG had thrashed Barcelona 4-1 in the first-leg match on February 17. Hence, the French side will be brimming with confidence going into the match. (ANI)

