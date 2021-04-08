Nice to have company around and bonding going: Rohit Sharma on life inside bio-bubble

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): While many cricketers have talked about how difficult life becomes inside the bio-secure environment, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday spoke about the positives which a player can take while he is in the bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The IPL 2021 will commence on Friday with Mumbai Indians locking horns against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

And Rohit is happy that he is getting to play cricket which is the only thing matters for him at the end of the day.

"A lot of people are going through hard times, a lot of people are not able to work. Not able to do what they like to. At least we're lucky that we're getting to do what we like. But I am happy playing cricket which is what I love at the end of the day," said Rohit in the video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle.

The 32-year-old also pointed out how bubble life helped him create good memories during the 13th edition of the cash-rich league which wasn't the case before the pandemic grappled the entire world.

"If we have to adjust, we have to adjust. And try and see how you can get the best out of this bubble life as well. Like we've had some good times in the bubble. Especially during the IPL in the UAE, we had some solid memories that we created in the UAE," said Rohit.

"Plus the bubble life in Australia and now in India, when we played against England, it was good. We got to know a lot of players, who usually don't come out of their room," he further said on the eve of the IPL opener.

"So we had the team room, where we used to go out and chill. Where we used to go out and chill and talk about a lot of stuff, which was always nice. Which is something I feel has changed from the previous year. It's nice to have the company around and have that bonding going," Rohit signed off. (ANI)

