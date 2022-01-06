Nicked and flicked: do batters need thinner gloves?

The reason why millennials and gen-z like cricket – a slow sport in today's fast-paced world - is because it has evolved dramatically with the times e.g. no other game uses visual technology in judging and even player improvement as much. Yet, it has surprisingly, sadly, and counterintuitively remained unchanged in some things that matter most: the gear players wear on the field.

On the fourth day of the first Test between India and New Zealand on November 28, 2021, Cheteshwar Pujara nicked a ball going towards leg. The touch of the ball on his finger-padding was so faint, the on-field umpire didn't give him out and it had to be confirmed upstairs. Just before tea, debutante Shreyas Iyer did an encore with a faint touch to the thick padding over the knuckles. He had scored 65.

Iyer – despite the century and 65 in that Test, hasn't yet played a match in South Africa. Had Iyer's hand been just a millimeter away, it could have led him to become the first Indian to score centuries in both innings on debut and he'd definitely have been in the first two Tests in South Africa, instead of sitting on the bench.

If you look at batter's gloves, their padding is obnoxiously big, seeming to prod out a couple of centimeters. The reason is obvious. Fingers need protection and so this unlucky chance of getting caught by the faintest of touch is the price batters pay for it. The only problem is that though batter's gloves have performed admirably for over a century, they haven't evolved much.

Gloves today come in three main types. The oldest and still one of the most popular is the sausage finger glove, named so because the padding on the finger is uninterrupted, curved and looks like a sausage. It leaves no gaps in the finger joints so the protection is the best, but it is the least flexible.

The split-finger glove solves this issue. When you bend the fingers, it splits open at the joints giving better flexibility. But this exposes the joints to the hit of the ball, thus lessening protection.

The V-split glove tries to take care of this problem. It splits at the knuckles but because the split is V-shaped, it does not expose fingers to danger, providing protection similar to the sausage finger glove and flexibility of the split-finger glove. But because it has to be delicately stitched from multiple cut pieces, it is the most expensive among the three.

There are others types of gloves as well, but most are variations of these three. But there isn't a single glove in use whose padding doesn't extend up to two centimeters above the fingers. And since cricket rule stipulates that a ball touching anything that's touching the bat is to be looked at as an extension of the bat, the faintest of touch on the glove - like Iyer's and Pujara's – is officially out.

The problem is these gloves do their job so well that they haven't been given a radical rethinking in nearly a century. Since it isn't a mass consumption product, manufacturers loathe spending money on research. But now that the popularity of the game is at its peak and new materials are being created in labs across the world every day, it is perhaps time to try and make the glove thinner without compromising protection.

The modern game of cricket has become a game of small margins. The smallest of errors by the umpire can change a game's fortune. This is the reason why DRS was introduced for LBW, run-outs, and stumping, why no ball sirens ring the stadium, and why third umpires spend a good amount of time checking if the boundary fielder has touched the rope, all to save or give a single run.

The idea is to take out the chance factor as much as possible and let the game be played fairly and within rules.

Thus a batter wearing a glove that is thicker, exposes herself or himself as well as the team to this chance touching of the ball with the glove during play, putting the fate of the game at the hands of destiny when this need not be so.

Companies might still be unwilling to fund such research because of the cost factor. Perhaps flush with cash ICC or BCCI could sponsor such research and the technology and material that comes out from it, could be shared with manufacturing companies freely so that the cost of the gloves doesn't go up too much.

Even if the height of the padding could be reduced by just a millimeter or two without compromising on protection and flexibility, it would be a giant leap towards making cricket fairer still. Today it's not just the sport, but individual careers too are plays of small margins, and if reducing the height of the padding cushions players just a bit more, it is worth spending time and money on.

(Satyen K. Bordoloi is a scriptwriter, journalist based in Mumbai. He loves to let his pen roam the intersection of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and quantum mechanics. He is a regular contributor for The-Yuan and his written words have appeared in many Indian and foreign publications.)

