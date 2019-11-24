Nicolo Barella to undergo kneecap surgery

Milan [Italy], Nov 24 (ANI): Inter's Nicolo Barella is set to undergo a surgery as he damaged a fragment of cartilage in his kneecap.

Barella picked up the injury during their Serie A clash against Torino on Sunday.

"Nicolo Barella underwent tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano after being forced off during yesterday's match against Torino with a sprained knee," the club said in a statement.



"The results revealed damage to a fragment of cartilage in his kneecap. Barella will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove the fragment," the statement added.

Inter won the match by 3-0. (ANI)

