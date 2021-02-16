Nidi enters 2nd round after hard-fought win in AITA under-16 event

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (IANS) : Eighth seed Nidi Buvila Sreenivasa survived a first-round exit scare before prevailing over unfancied Disha Behera in the girls category of the AITA under-16 tennis tournament being hosted by Amogha Sports Tennis Academy at the Palace Grounds here on Tuesday.

Down by a set and trailing 4-5 in the next, Nidi came back strongly to push the second set into a tie-breaker which she won at love and then controlled things from there to win the decider 6-2. The rest of the seeded players cruised into the second round with easy wins.