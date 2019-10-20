Niklas Sule to undergo knee surgery

Munich [Germany], Oct 20 (ANI): Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule will undergo knee surgery, the club said on Sunday.

Sule sustained an injury on his left knee during Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw against Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"In a major setback for Niklas Sule and FC Bayern, the big centre-back sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the early minutes of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Augsburg," the club said in a statement.



"The diagnosis was announced following an examination by club chief medical officer Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt. Sule will undergo surgery to repair the damage on Sunday," the statement added.

Bayern Munich will now compete against Olympiacos in the Champions League on October 23. (ANI)

