Ninety-90 bash to be held in May-June 2022

The event will be organised in partnership by the Sharjah Cricket Council and Century Events and Sports.

Dubai, Nov 30 (IANS) The Ninety-90 Bash, sanctioned by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), will be held at the iconic Sharjah cricket stadium in May-June next year.

"The 90-ball-an-innings annual cricket league is the collective brainchild of three leading regional entrepreneurs -- Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Salman Iqbal, CEO of the ARY Group, and Imran Chaudhry, managing director of the Cinergie Group of companies," it said in a statement.

Preparations for the league are on in full swing.

"Having recently hosted some of the most exciting games in the IPL and T20 World Cup, we have witnessed the growing interest in the shorter format. With the Ninety-90 bash, we are looking forward to sustaining the momentum and giving cricket fans in the UAE what they want -- sharp, edgy and action-packed cricketing action from some of the biggest names who thrive in these shorter formats of the game," said Khalaf Bukhatir, CEO of Sharjah Stadium.

--IANS

cs/akm