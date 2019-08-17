No better way to start, says Aritz Aduriz after match-winning goal against Barcelona

Leeds [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): Athletic Bilbao forward Aritz Aduriz, who scored the match-winning goal against Barcelona on Saturday, said that there is no better way to start the La Liga campaign.

"The team has been amazing. There is no better way to start than by adding three points against Barca. I said I was going to be there to help Athletic until the last day and today I have been able to prove it," Goal.com quoted Aduriz as saying.



Aduriz scored a goal in the 89th minute which handed his club a 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the La Liga opener.

The 38-year-old said that atmosphere of San Mames is always insurmountable.

"The atmosphere of San Mames is always insurmountable, but it is true that today people have taken this game even more eagerly. Athletic's base is young people. You have to give them confidence and go slowly with them. They will help us a lot throughout the year," he said.

Aduriz on August 9 announced that he will retire from the sport at the end of the season.

"Everything in life has a start and a finish. I'm grateful to be able to choose to end things where I'm happiest," Aduriz stated. (ANI)

