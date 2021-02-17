No Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine in Zimbabwe Test squad for Afghanistan series

Harare [Zimbabwe], February 17 (ANI): Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine have missed out as Zimbabwe named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series against Afghanistan on Tuesday.



According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Test series will begin on March 2 in Abu Dhabi. Taylor and Ervine were absent from the country's cricket camp due to illness and hence were not considered for the Test series.

Tarisai Musakanda has returned to the Test arena having played his first game in the longest format against Sri Lanka back in 2017.

The first Test will begin on March 2 while the second game is slated to be played from March 10. The focus will then shift to the shortest format of the game as the two sides lock horns in the five-match T20I series from March 17.

Zimbabwe Test Squad: Sean Williams (capt), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Tarisai Musakanda, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano

Last week, Pakistan women's tour of Zimbabwe was called off following the announcement of flight operations suspension on the Harare-Dubai sector from February 13 to 28.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket on February 11 mutually agreed to end the women's national cricket team's ongoing tour due to the latest travel policies.

Pakistan won the opening 50-over match on February 9 and was due to play the second 50-over match on Friday with the final match of the tour on February 20. The side was originally scheduled to depart on 21 February. (ANI)

