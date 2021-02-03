No change in Pakistan squad for 2nd Test against South Africa

Rawalpindi, Feb 3 (IANS) Pakistan have retained the same 17 players for the second Test against South Africa who were shortlisted for the first Test played in Karachi from January 26-30.

The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from Thursday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated in a media release.