No easy games ahead for Liverpool in Champions League: Klopp

Liverpool [UK], March 14 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that after reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League the road ahead for the side is difficult and he wants his players to give proper fight in the upcoming games of the competition.



Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of their round-of-16 match in the Champions League on Thursday.

Liverpool progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Reds defeated RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate as earlier, Klopp's side had outclassed their opponent 2-0 in the first-leg fixture as well.

"There are no easy games but then in those games, let's give them a proper game yes, that is the plan whoever it is, definitely, that's the plan. But not today. It's in three or four weeks when the next round will be played but we have enough time until then and we try to use it as good as possible," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"But then look, yes it is the last eight of the Champions League but the last eight are historically tricky. The other seven teams will be very good. It's not 100% who they all are yet but the few who are already in there and those who look likely they will be in, yes," he added.

Liverpool currently boast six wins in the European Cup/Champions League, a tally that places them joint-third in the all-time competition ranking alongside Bayern Munich, one behind Italian giants Milan in second.

After the Champions League success, Klopp is now focused on the Premier League clash against Wolves on Tuesday.

"James Milner said to me it's a fourth quarter-final and five times in Europe since I was here so yeah, that's good. But we are not in a situation sitting here and telling already the fairytale of how it all could end," Klopp said.

"What we think, what we wish, what we dream and all those kind of things is completely different but being ready for Wolves is the only concern and the only thing I am busy with and using the positives of the Leipzig game which is very helpful," he added. (ANI)

